January 27, 2017 Music | Music Calendar

Together Aisha Orazbayeva and Joe Houston play Cage, Feldman, and Wolff 

By
click to enlarge Joe Houston and Aisha Orazbayeva

Joe Houston and Aisha Orazbayeva

Eloisa Fleur Thom

RAisha Orazbayeva & Joe Houston

Sun 2/5, 8:30 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, $10, 18+

Kazakhstan-born, London-based violinist Aisha Orazbayeva and British pianist Joe Houston have each found ways to reconcile contemporary classical music practice with traditional repertoire. Houston’s dynamic approach sounds apposite on both the Franz Liszt and John Cage pieces posted to his Soundcloud page, while Orazbayeva spikes baroque phrases with bracing abrasions and piquant silences on her new album Telemann Fantasias (PRAH). The two musicians joined forces in 2015 to play contemporary repertoire, and tonight’s program contrasts early and late pieces by American composers. They include John Cage’s sprightly “Six Melodies” (1950) and reflective “Two6” (1992); Morton Feldman’s pithy, event-packed “Projection 4” (1951) and elongated, repetitive “Spring of Chosroes” (1978); and Christian Wolff’s aleatoric “For 1, 2 or 3 People” (1964) and “Wade in the Water” (2015), which was commissioned by Orazbayeva and Houston. This is the duo’s first Chicago appearance.

