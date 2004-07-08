July 08, 2004 News & Politics | Neighborhood News

Think You're Safe From the Boot? Think Again.; Suckered on the South Side 

You may still be boot eligible even if you no longer have three unpaid parking tickets.

By

Tools

Think You're Safe From the Boot? Think Again. Like many Chicagoans, Beth assumed that you had to have at least three parking tickets to get the boot. She was wrong. "I got the boot!" she says. "I got the boot--and I didn't…

full article »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation