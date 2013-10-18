The archetypal 50s science fiction film, with science and the military teaming up to repel an alien invasion (though ultimately it's God who saves the day). As the perfect crystallization of 50s ideology the film would be fascinating enough, but the special effects in this 1953 George Pal production also achieve a kind of dark, burnished apocalyptic beauty. Director Byron Haskin handles the live-action material—featuring Gene Barry as America's most photogenic astronomer and Ann Robinson as his plucky girlfriend—with speed and concision. With Les Tremayne and Robert Cornthwaite.