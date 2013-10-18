You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search

 

Recommended
85 minutes · 2013
The archetypal 50s science fiction film, with science and the military teaming up to repel an alien invasion (though ultimately it's God who saves the day). As the perfect crystallization of 50s ideology the film would be fascinating enough, but the special effects in this 1953 George Pal production also achieve a kind of dark, burnished apocalyptic beauty. Director Byron Haskin handles the live-action material—featuring Gene Barry as America's most photogenic astronomer and Ann Robinson as his plucky girlfriend—with speed and concision. With Les Tremayne and Robert Cornthwaite. By Dave Kehr
User Rating:

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for The War of the Worlds

Reviews/comments (3)
4.5 out of 5

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation