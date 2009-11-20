The Twilight Saga: New Moon

You searched for:

Rated PG-13 · 130 minutes · 2009
In the supernatural romance Twilight (2008), high school senior Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her 109-year-old vampire boyfriend, Edward (Robert Pattinson), maintained a love affair so chaste it would make Victorians seem freaky. This sequel finds the stress getting to them, and after Edward bails on Bella, she turns into a codependent drip, relying on the attentions of men to give her life shape and putting herself in danger just to be rescued by them. Saving the day (and the movie) is her werewolf BFF, Jacob (Taylor Lautner). The movie's script and production values represent a big step up from the nearly unwatchable predecessor and make it suitable viewing even for people who aren't Twilight nerds. Chris Weitz (About a Boy) directed. By Jessica Hopper
Official Site: www.twilightthemovie.com
Director: Chris Weitz
Producer: Wyck Godfrey, Karen Rosenfelt, Marty Bowen, Greg Mooradian, Mark Morgan and Guy Oseary
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Rachelle Lefevre, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, Anna Kendrick, Michael Sheen, Dakota Fanning, Edi Gathegi, Jamie Bower, Elizabeth Reaser, Cameron Bright, Chaske Spencer, Christopher Heyerdahl, Alex Meraz, Bronson Pelletier, Justin Chon, Cam Gigandet and Graham Greene

