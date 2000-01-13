January 13, 2000 News & Politics | Feature

The Siege on South Peoria Street 

The race riots that exploded in Chicago after the war usually targeted blacks moving into white neighborhoods. But on November 8, 1949, mobs attacked their own.

By and

In October 1949 Aaron and Louise Bindman moved into a house with their friends Gussie and Bill Sennett. The Sennetts had two young girls, and the Bindmans were planning to have children soon. The house was in a close-knit neighborhood in Englewood,…

