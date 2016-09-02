September 02, 2016 Arts & Culture | Fall Preview

Five best bets for fall dance 

The Seldoms, the Joffrey Ballet, and more

By
click to enlarge MATTHEW GREGORY HOLLIS
  • Matthew Gregory Hollis

1

The Seldoms: The Fifth
October 13-15

Longtime ensemble member Philip Elson becomes the first person to debut an evening-length work commissioned by the company, now on the cusp of its 15th anniversary. The premiere deals with the nebulous culture of hacktivism and the realm of cyberspace as the fifth domain of war. Think WikiLeaks mixed with a dash of Anonymous. On Saturday, October 15, there's also a family dance workshop and matinee beginning at 2:15 PM; it's $15. aThu 10/13-Sat 10/15, Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan, 312-369-8300, colum.edu/dance-center/performances, $30, $24 seniors.

2

Joffrey Ballet: Romeo and Juliet
October 13-23

Polish choreographer Krystoff Pastor's ballet imagines Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers navigating three eras of Italian history, beginning with the rise of fascism in the 30s and continuing through the tumultuous reign of Silvio Berlusconi in the 90s. It was first performed by the Joffrey in 2014; this remount is part of Shakespeare 400 Chicago, the citywide jamboree marking four centuries since the Bard's death. a10/13-10/23: Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM, Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress, 312-341-2310, auditoriumtheatre.org, $34-$159.

click to enlarge CHERYL MANN
  • Cheryl Mann

3

Zephyr Dance: Valise 13
October 20-23

The title is an oblique reference to the small but consequential moments that people choose to carry with them along life's journey. The existential theme is classic Zephyr, and it comes with a guarantee: you won't be sitting on the sidelines. Michelle Kranicke partners with Molly Strom and architect David Sundry for an interactive series of vignettes that asks audience members to participate as the sequence of events unfolds. aThu 10/20-Sun 10/23, 7:30 PM, Defibrillator Gallery, 1463 W. Chicago, zephyrdance.com, $11.

click to enlarge JAMIE KRAUS
  • Jamie Kraus

4

Dorrance Dance: ETM: Double Down
November 4-6

Michelle Dorrance, founder of this tap-centered New York City troupe, has a reputation for stepping outside the box. The MacArthur fellow is doing just that in this copresentation with the Chicago Humanities Festival. In a subtle nod to EDM music, eight tap dancers perform on an electronic tap floor with the help of three musicians and the B-girl Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie. a 11/4-11/6: Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 3 and 7:30 PM, and Sun 11/6, 3 PM, Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago, 312-280-2660, mcachicago.org, $30, $10 students.

click to enlarge TODD ROSENBERG
  • Todd Rosenberg

5

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Fall Series
November 17-20

This year's fall series highlights the 15th original work from resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo and a world premiere from Brian Brooks, the Harris Theater's newly named artist in residence. Two reprisals complete the program: Czech choreographer Jiři Kylián's all-male Sarabande and its companion piece, the all-female Falling Angels, set to music by Steve Reich. a11/17-11/20: Thu 7:30 PM, Fri-Sat 8 PM, Sun 3 PM, Harris Theater, 205 W. Randolph, 312-334-7777, harristheaterchicago.org, $30-$189.  v

