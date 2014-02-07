The Pretty One

Zoe Kazan plays opposite herself as identical twins in this comedy that turns a sitcom-level gimmick into a darkly funny take on role-playing, desire, and self-actualization. While driving, Laurel, an introvert who still lives at home, and Audrey, an outgoing yuppie with a fabulous life in the city, collide head-on with another car. Audrey dies while Laurel survives, but after a mix-up at the hospital Laurel assumes her sister's identity and learns all sorts of things about herself in the process. The film is trite on the surface, but through some complex plotting, writer-director Jenée LaMarque slyly incorporates foreboding themes of guilt and delusion that push the farcical elements to the brink; stylistically it's a marriage of Alfred Hitchcock and Georges Feydeau.