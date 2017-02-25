The Long, Strange Trip of Bill Ayers 

He wasn't just any suburban-bred all-American boy; his father ran Commonwealth Edison. And he didn't just rebel; he was a leader of the Weathermen, the group that bombed the Pentagon and sprung LSD guru Timothy Leary from jail. Now he's an assistant profe
The students are already seated, quiet and polite in perfectly aligned rows of chairs, when Bill Ayers walks into the classroom. It's a Monday-evening political-science class at the University of Illinois at Chicago, a class devoted to the study of the "impact…