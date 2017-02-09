This 1968 historical drama is a disaster. Peter O'Toole reprises his role as Henry II from Beckett but snorts and shouts and Charles- Laughtons it up all over the castle, to no real effect; Katharine Hepburn looks wistful instead of sexy as Eleanor, his captive queen. James Goldman's screenplay, so chic and sophisticated to the ears of suburbanites, is chock-full of the worst kind of sophomoric fiddling with what Goldman takes to be genuine highfalutin lingo. Borscht-circuit Shakespeare. With Timothy Dalton, Anthony Hopkins, and Jane Merrow.