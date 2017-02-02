August 15, 1975 News & Politics | Feature

The Life and Death of Bobbie Arnstein 

Hers was the first funeral Hugh Hefner ever attended.

By

Tools

Jay Gatsby never had days like this. At least not in front of Nick Carraway. And at the very least not in front of the Chicago entourage, United States of America Press Corps. Yet here was Hugh M. Hefner, super middle class…

full article »

Comments (9)

Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation