January 25, 1990

The Last Hours of William O'Neal 

He was the informant who gave the FBI the floor plan of Fred Hampton's apartment. Last week he ran onto the Eisenhower Expressway and killed himself.

William O'Neal spent the last few hours of his life with his uncle Ben Heard, a retired truck driver from Maywood. It was Martin Luther King Day. "We were just sitting around drinking beer," Heard recalls, "talking to some friends of mine…

