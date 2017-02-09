The Invention of Morel is the invention of legendary rock drummer Stewart Copeland 

Chicago Opera Theater cocommissioned this new opera by prolific composer Stewart Copeland, best known as cofounder and drummer of genre-bending rock band the Police. Based on the 1940 science-fiction novel La invencion de Morel, by Argentinian writer Adolfo Bioy Casares, it’s the mysterious story of a fugitive who takes refuge on a remote island only to find that his hideout’s also occupied by an extremely strange group of tourists. The novel also purportedly inspired Alain Resnais’s enigmatic 1961 French New Wave film Last Year at Marienbad. London-based actor, director, and playwright Jonathan Moore wrote the libretto and will direct; COT artistic director Andreas Mitisek conducts the Fulcrum Point New Music Project orchestra. v