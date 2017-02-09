February 09, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

The Invention of Morel is the invention of legendary rock drummer Stewart Copeland 

By
click to enlarge Steward Copeland

Steward Copeland

Shayne Gray

RChicago Opera Theater's The Invention of Morel

Sat 2/18, 7:30 PM, Studenbaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan, $39-$125, all-ages

Chicago Opera Theater cocommissioned this new opera by prolific composer Stewart Copeland, best known as cofounder and drummer of genre-bending rock band the Police. Based on the 1940 science-fiction novel La invencion de Morel, by Argentinian writer Adolfo Bioy Casares, it’s the mysterious story of a fugitive who takes refuge on a remote island only to find that his hideout’s also occupied by an extremely strange group of tourists. The novel also purportedly inspired Alain Resnais’s enigmatic 1961 French New Wave film Last Year at Marienbad. London-based actor, director, and playwright Jonathan Moore wrote the libretto and will direct; COT artistic director Andreas Mitisek conducts the Fulcrum Point New Music Project orchestra.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Chicago Opera Theater's <i>The Invention of Morel</i>

    Recommended Soundboard All Ages
    Chicago Opera Theater's The Invention of Morel @ Studebaker Theater

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Deanna Isaacs

Agenda Teaser

02.09.17
Noname, Ravyn Lenae
Music
Noname, Ravyn Lenae Metro
February 08
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies
Music
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies Beat Kitchen
February 09
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation