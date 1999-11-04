Switch to the
The Chicago Reader
People Issue 2016
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford
John Greenfield
Ben Joravsky
Michael Miner
Dan Savage
November 04, 1999
News & Politics
|
Feature
The Grand Inquisitor
Abused by a priest as a child, Tom Economus has channeled his anger into a crusade to force the church to confess its sins.
By
Zak Mucha
By Zak Mucha Tom Economus opens a file and digs out a business card that's starting to yellow with age. "Sky Ranch for Boys," it says in mimeograph blue. "Father Don Murray, founder-director." On the back of the card is a picture…
full article »
