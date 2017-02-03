You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search

 

The acclaim for this 1971 151-minute revisionist epic on the settlement of America still mystifies me. Uncommitted, tedious, and often dishonest, Jan Troell's movie works all of the obvious chickenhearted changes on the Fordian model. Instead of epic sweep it has slow, lumbering forward movement; instead of nobility it has scratching desperation. But all of the scrupulous “realism” does not stop Troell from indulging in sentimentality. With the Ingmar Bergman stock company, including Liv Ullmann and Max von Sydow. By Dave Kehr
User Rating:

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for The Emigrants

Reviews/comments (3)
4.1 out of 5

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation