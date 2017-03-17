November 14, 1991 Music | Music Review

The best and the tritest: Chicago's claims to rock 'n' roll fame 

By

Tools

Isn't it ironic that of the city of Chicago's two biggest rock 'n' roll claims to fame--the most successful American band of the 70s and one of the best--one left town before cutting its first record and the other is really from…

full article »

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended Soundboard
    Ryan Keberle & Catharsis @ Hungry Brain

    • Fri., March 17, 8:30 p.m.

  • Early Warnings (Music) All Ages
    Salaam Shalom @ SPACE

    • Sun., April 23, 1 p.m.
    • Buy from TicketWeb

  • Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard 18+
    Tossers, Gallows Bound, Avondale Ramblers, Siderunners @ Metro

    • Fri., March 17, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation