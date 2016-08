Gene Wilder made his directorial debut with this amateurish 1975 comedy filled with gags that would have shamed the Three Stooges. Sporadic attempts at pathos only add insult to injury, especially as acted by this Tonight Show cast (Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Dom DeLuise). The film only serves to prove that Wilder has an even more serious anal fixation than his mentor, Mel Brooks—as incredible as that may sound. With Leo McKern, Roy Kinnear, and John LeMesurier.