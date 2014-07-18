You searched for:

Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon

Rated R · 84 minutes · 2014
Mike Myers makes his directing debut with this 2013 documentary about Gordon, a retired Hollywood manager and producer whose devoted clientele included such disparate figures as Teddy Pendergrass, Anne Murray, Willie Nelson, Alice Cooper, Emeril Lagasse, and Groucho Marx. The movie is a puff piece, with a cavalcade of Gordon's celebrity friends and clients appearing onscreen to extoll his virtues as a business partner and all-around good guy. Yet Gordon is a fetching subject with an endless supply of behind-the-scenes stories (many of which revolve around the hard partying he and Cooper did in the early 70s), and Myers brings plenty of energy to the material, creating goofy reenactments of the more ludicrous anecdotes. By Drew Hunt
Director: Mike Myers
Producer: Mike Myers, Beth Aala, Molly Thompson, Robert DeBitetto and David McKillop

