This is a past event.

Super Talent Show 

When: Sun., March 22, 10:30 p.m. 2015
Price: $5
Hosted by Steven King, Blake Burkhart, and Nick Martin and featuring such acts as the Illinois Illusionist and the Flying Woman…

Return to event page »

Reviews/comments (2)
3.3 out of 5

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

Map

Nearby

History

Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation