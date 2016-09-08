With Sully, Clint Eastwood recalls a story no one has forgotten yet 

In January 2009, a US Airways flight that had just lifted off from LaGuardia collided with a flock of geese that took out both its engines, and the plane began losing altitude over the Bronx. The veteran pilot, Captain Chesley Sullenberger, decided that the plane would never reach an airport runway in time and instead staged a perfect water landing on the Hudson River, from which the passengers and crew were rescued. A crisis that might have ended with 155 people dead instead resulted in no loss of life, and was hailed worldwide as "the Miracle on the Hudson." What incredible material for a movie!
But as Clint Eastwood's Sully proves, the Miracle on the Hudson is actually lousy material for a movie. The event drew saturation coverage, so anyone older than 12 years of age probably remembers what happened that day; when the passengers are screaming and texting their loved ones, you know they're all going to survive. Sullenberger became a national hero and now serves as an aviation consultant for CBS News; when the National Transportation Safety Board tries to nail him for bad judgment, arguing that he could have made it back to LaGuardia, you know he'll be exonerated in the end. That leaves screenwriter Todd Komarnicki, who adapted Sullenberger's memoir Highest Duty, without much dramatic tension available, aside from the flashes of noble self-doubt that cause Tom Hanks, as Sully, to frown and stare off in the distance.
That must be the reason Komarnicki revisits the hair-raising flight no fewer than four times—once when it's actually happening; twice in Sully's imagination, where the plane flies into a building and erupts into a giant fireball; and yet again when Sully and his copilot, Jeff Skiles (Aaron Eckhart), are defending themselves at a heavily attended NTSB hearing. Like American Sniper, Eastwood's previous feature, Sully is mainly an exercise in deification, mining our common cultural experience for the sort of stoic men of action the director plays so well onscreen. After the two pilots have cleared their names at the hearing, one of the investigators (Anna Gunn of Breaking Bad) asks them if they would have done anything differently. To the crowd's warm delight, Skiles squeezes off a perfect make-my-day rejoinder—"I would have done it in July"—and Eastwood abruptly fades to black. At least he spares us a high five and a freeze-frame. v
|
Afternoon
|12:15 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sully
|12:15 PM
|
Lake
1022 Lake St.
|Sully
|12:30 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|12:45 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sully
|1:15 PM
|
ArcLight Chicago
1500 North Clybourn Avenue
|Sully
|1:45 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sully
|1:45 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|2:00 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sully
|2:00 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sully
|2:00 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|2:15 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sully
|2:15 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sully
|2:15 PM
|
600 N. Michigan
600 N. Michigan Ave.
|Sully
|2:30 PM
|
Lake
1022 Lake St.
|Sully
|2:30 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sully
|2:40 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|3:00 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|3:15 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sully
|3:30 PM
|
ArcLight Chicago
1500 North Clybourn Avenue
|Sully
|4:15 PM
|
Showplace 14 Galewood Crossings
5530 W. Homer Blvd.
|Sully
|4:15 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sully
|4:30 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|4:30 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sully
|4:30 PM
|
Landmark's Century Centre
2828 N. Clark St.
|Sully
|4:35 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|4:40 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sully
|4:45 PM
|
600 N. Michigan
600 N. Michigan Ave.
|Sully
|4:45 PM
|
Lake
1022 Lake St.
|Sully
|5:00 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sully
|5:15 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sully
|5:15 PM
|
New 400
6746 N. Sheridan Rd.
|Sully
|5:15 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sully
|5:20 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|5:30 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|5:45 PM
|
ArcLight Chicago
1500 North Clybourn Avenue
|Sully
|5:45 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sully
|6:00 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sully
|7:00 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sully
|7:00 PM
|
Showplace 14 Galewood Crossings
5530 W. Homer Blvd.
|Sully
|7:00 PM
|
Lake
1022 Lake St.
|Sully
|7:00 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|7:00 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sully
|7:05 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|7:15 PM
|
600 N. Michigan
600 N. Michigan Ave.
|Sully
|7:15 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sully
|7:15 PM
|
Landmark's Century Centre
2828 N. Clark St.
|Sully
|7:20 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sully
|7:30 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sully
|7:30 PM
|
New 400
6746 N. Sheridan Rd.
|Sully
|8:00 PM
|
ArcLight Chicago
1500 North Clybourn Avenue
|Sully
|8:00 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|8:00 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sully
|8:00 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|8:15 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sully
|9:00 PM
|
Crown Village 18
7000 Carpenter Rd.
|Sully
|9:15 PM
|
Lake
1022 Lake St.
|Sully
|9:30 PM
|
Showplace ICON
150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
|Sully
|9:35 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|9:45 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|9:45 PM
|
Showplace 14 Galewood Crossings
5530 W. Homer Blvd.
|Sully
|9:45 PM
|
New 400
6746 N. Sheridan Rd.
|Sully
|9:50 PM
|
Landmark's Century Centre
2828 N. Clark St.
|Sully
|10:00 PM
|
Cicero Showplace 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
|Sully
|10:00 PM
|
600 N. Michigan
600 N. Michigan Ave.
|Sully
|10:00 PM
|
City North 14
2600 N. Western Ave.
|Sully
|10:15 PM
|
ArcLight Chicago
1500 North Clybourn Avenue
|Sully
|10:15 PM
|
Ford City
7601 S. Cicero Ave.
|Sully
|10:30 PM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully
|10:40 PM
|
River East 21
322 E. Illinois St.
|Sully
|10:45 PM
|
Century 12 and CineArts 6
1715 Maple Ave.
|Sully
|11:00 PM
|
AMC Dine-In Theatres Block 37
100 N. State
|Sully
|12:05 AM
|
Webster Place 11
1471 W. Webster Ave.
|Sully