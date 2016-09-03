September 03, 2016 Arts & Culture | Fall Preview

Artists Andrew Yang and Christa Donner explore the natural world from the comforts of home 

By and

Tools

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width:…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater) Free
    Late Late Breakfast's 3.5 Year Punniversary @ Hideout

    • Sat 9/3, 2 PM

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater)
    Clickhole Writers Present Amazing: A Live Show @ Hideout

    • Sat 9/3, 7 PM $10

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater)
    Chicago Fringe Festival @ various locations

    • 8/31-9/11: times vary $10
More »
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation