September 03, 2016 Arts & Culture | Fall Preview

Artists Andrew Yang and Christa Donner explore the natural world from the comforts of home 

By and

Words by Aimee Levitt / Video by Chris Buddy

Christa Donner and Andrew Yang are married multimedia artists who share both an apartment in Andersonville that doubles as their studios and an interest in incorporating science into their work.

Yang, who considers himself a natural historian (he got a PhD in biology before deciding to pursue art), currently has an exhibit, "A Beach For Carl Sagan," at the MCA, part of the museum's Chicago Works series. In it, he uses different media to explore the Milky Way galaxy.

Donner, meanwhile, opens her solo exhibit, "Our New System," at Gallery 400 on September 9; it uses works on paper to examine the systems that govern human society.

In these videos, both artists offer guided tours of their studios and talk about their work and their process.

