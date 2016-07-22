You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search

 

Video
Rated PG-13 · 122 minutes · 2016
J.J. Abrams, who directed Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), has beamed up to the ship, leaving us stranded on the planet's surface with Fast and the Furious auteur Justin Lin. This third installment in the millennial Star Trek reboot races along without an idea in its head, often recalling the silly, monster-driven final season of the 60s TV show. (Among the screenwriters is Simon Pegg, who plays Mr. Scott onscreen but also scripted such lowbrow favorites as Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead.) The 2009 movie held out the promise that the familiar old characters might be taken in new directions, but Lin makes good on that only once, with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Mr. Sulu meeting his gay lover on shore leave; needless to say, there's plenty of stale comedy between the obtuse Mr. Spock and irascible Dr. McCoy. By J.R. Jones
User Rating:
Official Site: www.startrekmovie.com
Director: Justin Lin
Producer: J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, Roberto Orci, Jeffrey Chernov, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Tommy Harper and Lindsey Weber
Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Anton Yelchin, John Cho, Idris Elba, Sofia Boutella, Lydia Wilson, Joe Taslim and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Trailer

Star Trek Beyond

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for Star Trek Beyond

Reviews/comments (13)
3.3 out of 5

Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation