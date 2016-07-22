Star Trek Beyond

J.J. Abrams, who directed Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), has beamed up to the ship, leaving us stranded on the planet's surface with Fast and the Furious auteur Justin Lin. This third installment in the millennial Star Trek reboot races along without an idea in its head, often recalling the silly, monster-driven final season of the 60s TV show. (Among the screenwriters is Simon Pegg, who plays Mr. Scott onscreen but also scripted such lowbrow favorites as Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead.) The 2009 movie held out the promise that the familiar old characters might be taken in new directions, but Lin makes good on that only once, with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Mr. Sulu meeting his gay lover on shore leave; needless to say, there's plenty of stale comedy between the obtuse Mr. Spock and irascible Dr. McCoy.