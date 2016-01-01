You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search
click to enlarge sophie_and_rising_sun-1.jpg

 

116 minutes · 2016
The premise of a white woman (Julianne Nicholson) and a Japanese-American man (Takashi Yamaguchi) falling in love in a South Carolina fishing town prior to Pearl Harbor demands more heat and complexity than this hokey 2016 drama provides. Racial tensions boil from the opening scenes: the man shows up in the village nearly beaten to death, and the white townsfolk immediately refer to him as "the Chinaman." Flashbacks to the woman's childhood indicate that she tried to befriend a black girl against the wishes of her racist mother; her character might have been more interesting had her views on interracial relationships evolved over the course of the film instead of traveling the path of righteousness from the start. Maggie Greenwald directed her own script, adapting a 2001 novel by Augusta Trobaugh; with Margo Martindale, Diane Ladd, and Lorraine Toussaint. By Leah Pickett

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for Sophie and the Rising Sun

Reviews/comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation