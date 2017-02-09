February 09, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Soft Fangs front man John Lutkevich has become more adventurous while maintaining his project’s mellow intimacy 

By
click to enlarge Soft Fangs

Soft Fangs

Nathaniel Salfi

RSoft Fangs, Advance Base, Liquid Gardens, Colorines

Mon 2/20, 6:30 PM, Subterranean, 2011 W. North, $10, 17+

When singer-songwriter John Lutkevich wrapped up last year’s The Light (Disposable America/Exploding in Sound), his debut full-length as Soft Fangs, he told Independent Music News that he “became obsessed with the idea of transcendence, of struggling through something in order to reach a higher state.” It’s unclear what, if anything, Lutkevich may have been struggling with personally, and that lack of definition allows The Light to breathe: trembling guitars, mumbling vocals, and whispering electronic blips exude a deep sense of sorrow as they shade in emotions rather than articulate them. What is more definitive is Lutkevich’s musical evolution. Since Soft Fangs’ self-titled 2014 debut EP, he’s figured out how to make his swelling notes land with more force, in part because he’s learned how and when to trim his instrumentation. He’s also become more adventurous while maintaining Soft Fangs’ mellow intimacy. Some of the best moments on The Light are when Lutkevich fiddles with lo-fi electronics, be it the aquatic tick-tock percussion on “Back of a Horse” or the muffled, arrhythmic loop of what sounds like a field recording of an owl on “Birthday.”   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Soft Fangs, Advance Base, Liquid Gardens, Colorines

    Recommended Soundboard 17+
    Soft Fangs, Advance Base, Liquid Gardens, Colorines @ Subterranean

    • Mon., Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Agenda Teaser

02.09.17
Darren Johnston & Tim Daisy
Music
Darren Johnston & Tim Daisy Elastic
February 09
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies
Music
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies Beat Kitchen
February 09
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation