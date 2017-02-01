ShowYouSuck builds on his omnivorous hip-hop with a free-form TV show 

Few grassroots Chicago hip-hop artists play as well with others as Clinton Sandifer, aka ShowYouSuck. His collaborations tend to turn into friendships, and those friendships lead to new collaborations—not just in hip-hop but also in punk, pop, indie rock, experimental R&B, electronic music, and even stand-up comedy. His warmth, positivity, and enthusiasm act as catalysts for all sorts of genre-crossing hybrids that might not exist without him.

Hood Internet producer Steve Reidell recruited Show for his group's 2012 album Feat—specifically "Nothing Should Be a Surprise," which also features Arizona rapper Isaiah Toothtaker. "It was definitely a track that wasn't made in the same room, but it still vibed well—that springboarded and ended up with those two collaborating further," Reidell says. "It's a cool testament to the infectiousness of ShowYouSuck. People work with him, or even if they end up on a track with him they maybe didn't intend to collaborate on—someone just gets put onto a track—it seems to result in further collaboration."

In his hyperactive live sets, Show seems at least as excited to be onstage as his fans are to watch him, and he practically bounces off the walls—he's in midair more often than he has both feet on the ground. He's witty, goofy, and approachable, with a nonchalant magnetism that's a big part of his crossover appeal. In a ShowYouSuck crowd, you're as likely to see studded leather jackets as you are streetwear and hoodies.

Show's contagious energy extends to his omnivorous, idiosyncratic music. His lyrics feel like late-night conversations that ramble from a hit TV show to a new favorite hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint to a great metal concert to the heartache of a bad breakup. On his October 2011 debut, the One Man Pizza Party mixtape (the first of a series of four), he references back-flipping Bad Brains front man H.R., 1990s Nickelodeon summer-camp show Salute Your Shorts, and a "smorgasbord of hoagies, oatmeal, cannolis." In December 2012, when the bleak, nihilistic drill sound ruled the Chicago scene, Show dropped One Man Pizza Party III: Rest in Pizza, where he rapped about using binge eating as an emotional crutch on "25 Slices" (a silly nod to DJ DMD's "25 Lighters"). "He marches to the beat of his own drum," says Fake Shore Drive founder and editor Andrew Barber. "I don't think he watches what other people are doing—he has a unique way of doing things."

Dan Deacon, Marijuana Deathsquads, Air Credits

Sun 2/19, 9 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, 773-276-3600, emptybottle.com, $15, $5 with RSVP, 21+

Over the past year, ShowYouSuck has continued to reach out and forge new relationships. The 31-year-old made his entrance into the local comedy scene, performing his songs twice at the A.V. Club's monthly stand-up showcase, Bell Hop; he teamed up with Dark Matter Coffee for Intellectual Curiosity, a music-­inspired roast that came with a ShowYouSuck cassette called Awesome Tape; he got onstage with garage-­pop group Today's Hits; and he guested on a couple Chicago installments of Daybreaker, an early-­morning dance party that begins with an hour of yoga and exercise. His highest-­profile new project, though, is Air Credits, a band with frequent collaborators and mashup machines the Hood Internet (aka Reidell and coproducer Aaron Brink).

Air Credits debuted with two singles in July 2016, and in October they released their first full-length, the pop-centric, stylistically slippery Broadcasted. The group hit the road with Doomtree rapper Sims for 22 dates in November and December, then returned to town to open for the Hood Internet at a sold-out New Year's Eve gig at Lincoln Hall. New musical collaborations are pretty much standard operating procedure for Show, though. He's also working on a project in a medium that's new to him: television.

<a href="http://aircredits.bandcamp.com/album/broadcasted">BROADCASTED by AIR CREDITS</a>

Show's TV show, Good Luck Hunting, debuts this month through Chicago-based JBTV. Founded in 1984 by former audio engineer Jerry Bryant, JBTV was originally a single music-focused program (it's been aired on a variety of independent, digital, and cable-access channels during its long life) and expanded last year into a 24-hour network, available on WPVN 24.7 (you need an HD antenna) and at jbtvmusic.com. Filmmaker and editor Jeremy Franklin, who's worked on music videos for ShowYouSuck and singer Lili K., has spent the past few weeks helping Show finesse the program's 28-minute debut episode. They haven't let many people see it yet, aside from Bryant and JBTV executive producer Greg Corner, but Show is willing to drop some hints. "I call it a visual magazine. It's a mix of animated shorts, music videos, interviews, live performance clips—like, random shorts that I find on the Internet and stuff that we make too," he says. "This is my version of MTV's Liquid Television. Also this is my Headbangers Ball. This is my Yo! MTV Raps. This is my Rap City. All in one."

Show stumbled upon JBTV the show while growing up in west-suburban Bellwood in the 90s. "JBTV gave me an alternative—an alternative to see a band that I'm really stoked on get interviewed," he says. "They would interview bands that I never saw get interviewed before. I got put on to a lot of bands by watching JBTV, just randomly." Through the show, he discovered Veruca Salt and first heard Billy Corgan talk (instead of sing). He developed an appetite for all sorts of public-access TV. "That's how I saw anime for the first time," he says. "I saw superweird videos of people doing random stuff on public access."

As a kid Show got obsessed with all sorts of pop culture—not just music and oddball TV but also sneakers, vinyl toys, and clothes—and they eventually became as integral to his music as his love for hip-hop, metal, and punk and his predilection for rapping about food. On One Man Pizza Party 2: Mo Slices, Mo Problems, which he dropped in December 2011, he nicks the "What the hell do I know" line from Kanye's "Dark Fantasy" to set up a lyric about late-night tacos, compares weed to Folgers coffee ("The best part of waking up"), and raps about watching cartoon dogs while surfing Pitchfork's website.

<a href="http://showyousuck.bandcamp.com/album/ompp2-mo-slices-mo-problems">OMPP2: Mo Slices Mo Problems by Show You Suck</a>

Show's first two OMPP mixtapes, released within a couple months of each other, earned him a reputation as a rapper to watch. "The style of his voice really resonated right away—all the pop-culture references, that real classic ShowYouSuck style and content," Reidell says. At the time, the Hood Internet were working on Feat, their debut album of original material (as opposed to mashups). Listening to the first OMPP gave Reidell an idea. "We had this beat and I was like, 'Maybe this dude would want to rap on this,'" he says. ShowYouSuck, who liked to pass the time at his retail jobs listening to Hood Internet mixtapes, jumped at the chance when Reidell send him a DM on Twitter.

Show's work on Feat began one of his most fruitful musical partnerships. His 2013 Closed Sessions EP, Dude Bro, included the triumphant, pumped-up jam "Make-Out King," produced by the Hood Internet. In March 2014 both acts performed at the inaugural Chicago Made, a city-presented showcase at South by Southwest, alongside the likes of Psalm One (performing as Hologram Kizzie), Archie Powell & the Exports, and Chance the Rapper, whose headlining set attracted such an overwhelming crowd that it got the concert shut down. Psalm One enjoyed sharing a bill with Show and the Hood Internet so much that she invited both acts to travel to Europe with her in fall 2014. "Me and Clinton ended up being roommates on that tour," Reidell says. "That's when we started toying around with, like, 'Hey, we should—once we're back in the States—maybe get together and make a whole project.'"

ShowYouSuck and the Hood Internet scheduled a recording session with producer Professor Fox in July 2015, but after that the collaboration seemed to stall. It wasn't till early the next year that Reidell found an opportunity to kick things back into gear: Black Moth Super Rainbow leader Tobacco offered the Hood Internet an opening spot for a couple road shows in March 2016, and Reidell figured he could invite Show along. "I did that classic move where you have a new band and maybe it's not quite ready for a show yet, but you book a show and then you have a deadline," he says. "I hit Clinton up. I was like, 'Hey, would you want to do a set where I DJ some ShowYou­Suck tracks but we also do some new stuff?' He's like, 'Yeah, I'm down.' So then we started getting together with a pretty high frequency to start working on whatever that was."

ShowYouSuck and the Hood Internet rehearsed and recorded in preparation for the tour with Tobacco, and though they appeared under their own names, they were essentially operating as a distinct project—the band that would eventually be called Air Credits. The four or five songs they cut before hitting the road established Air Credits as anchored in sci-fi imagery—Show says he got that feeling from "Camaro," the very first track. "He [Reidell] played the beginning of the beat—it made me think of weird, futuristic shit," Show says. "I was like, 'Fuck it, I'm just gonna rap about it.' Steve never was like, 'This is weird,' he just let me do it." In April, after the shows with Tobacco, the new group made "No Water," the song that cemented Air Credits' identity: "It just unlocked something in me that I wasn't able to make with any other producer."