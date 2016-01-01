You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search
click to enlarge cimmfest-savage-beliefs.png

 

82 minutes · 2016
Fans of Joe Losurdo's comprehensive documentary You Weren't There: A History of Chicago Punk 1977-1984 might want to investigate this curio from 1984, starring the local quartet Savage Beliefs. Shot in 16-millimeter, with dirty tape edges visible on every splice, it's a schlocky, unfinished thriller with the musicians playing themselves and guitarist Brian Gay trying to take a woman away from a sinister drug dealer. The band deliver a couple of good numbers in a show at the (now defunct) West End, and there's even a guest spot by Naked Raygun, but this could have used a lot more tunes and a lot less drama. (Two black-and-white videos of Savage Beliefs, both superior to the music sequences here, can be found on YouTube.) Charlie Fink directed; among the future notables involved were film-projection specialist James Bond (playing himself—or is he 007?) and Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List). By J.R. Jones
User Rating:

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for Savage Beliefs: The Movie

Reviews/comments
4.1 out of 5

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation