Warren Beatty's engrossing drama about Howard Hughes in Hollywood shares less in common with Martin Scorsese's diligent Hughes biopic The Aviator
than with the Coen brothers' tinseltown fantasy Hail, Caesar!
, in which history is chewed, stretched, and rechewed like bubble gum. It's 1964, and the billionaire's long-suffering assistant (Alden Ehrenreich) is trying to roust the boss out of bed so he can participate in a teleconference with journalists and debunk a fabricated autobiography of him (really this occurred in 1972); flashbacks set five years earlier (but incorporating biographical details from several years before that) chronicle a fictional love triangle involving Hughes (Beatty), a virginal but calculating young beauty he's grooming for stardom (Lily Collins), and the assistant, then his chauffeur. Beatty's vision of showbiz corruption is hardly novel, but as a writer and actor, he's created the most wistful and complex portrait of Hughes I've ever seen.
By
J.R. Jones