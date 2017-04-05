Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Chicago Sun-Times/Monster)
Place an ad
People Issue 2016
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford
John Greenfield
Ben Joravsky
Michael Miner
Dan Savage
April 05, 2017
News & Politics
|
Sports
RIP Wrigleyville. Welcome to Rickettsville.
The family behind both the Cubs’ World Series win and Donald Trump’s presidential victory are remaking Wrigley Field and the surrounding neighborhood in their own image.
By
Ryan Smith
@ryansmithwriter
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
Last fall, there was a moment when it seemed all but impossible that the Chicago Cubs would win the World Series and Donald J. Trump would win the presidency. On October 30, after Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber silenced the bats…
full article »
Sort
Oldest to Newest
Newest to Oldest
Most Liked
Comments (
3
)
Showing
1-
3
of
3
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
3
of
3
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
RIP Wrigleyville. Welcome to Rickettsville.
EPA employees are mad as hell and they’re not taking Trump’s policies any more
When ‘slaves’ rebel
Black bike advocates say they’ll fight CPD’s biased ticketing practices
Mayor Emanuel: A tough leader for a tough city, or just an a-hole?
Opposition to affordable housing in Jefferson Park is nothing new for Chicago
Latin American immigrants are unique in the history of U.S. immigration
An analysis of Senator Kirk's charter school 'analysis'
House of Screams
Don't Go Into the Woods!
Stop victim blaming pedestrians and cyclists fatally struck by drivers
The infamous practice of contract selling is back in Chicago
Cityscape: How the Lakefront Was Won
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation