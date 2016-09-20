Chicago rockers Rabble Rabble hang it up after nine years 

Gossip Wolf is sorry to say that local punks Rabble Rabble—who released the acid-fried grunge opus Composure in May—are calling it quits after nine years, according to a Facebook post from guitarist Ralph Darski. "The live shows are my favorite part," Darski says of Rabble Rabble, and they've played some scorchers! Fans have two more chances to say good-bye: the Chicago Singles Club's Fourth Fridays series at Cole's on September 23 (where the bill includes Post Animal, Natalie Grace Alford, and Sexy Fights), and a final gig at the Empty Bottle on Friday, October 14, with headliners Oozing Wound—who'll be celebrating the release of Whatever Forever.

Gossip Wolf reported in June that local guitarist Dan Rico had joined the revamped lineup of rollicking punk band Mama, and on Thursday, September 29, he'll celebrate his debut full-length LP, Endless Love< (a corelease by local imprint Maximum Pelt and French label Shit in Can), with two sets at the California Clipper. After a nudge from the romantic beach-scene video for lead single "Soft Feeling," this wolf is falling hard for Rico's soul-punk vibe! You can preorder Endless Love through Maximum Pelt's website.

On Thursday, September 22, Wicker Park watering hole Rainbo hosts an art exhibit dishonoring Gossip Wolf's least favorite presidential candidate. No, not Winfield Scott—the current Republican nominee, dingus! "The Trump Painting Show" features more than 35 artists, many of whom you might know from music, among them Rich Szczepanski (English Softhearts), Andrea Jablonski (Rabid Rabbit, From Bones), Jonathan van Herik (Disappears), and Emily Elhaj (Mayor Daley, Angel Olsen). The show opens at 4 PM.

This past weekend jubilant Chicago rock group the Peekaboos dropped their second full-length, the rambunctious, freewheeling Help Stop Decay. Cassettes are available from Dark Circles Records! v

