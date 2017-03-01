Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
People Issue 2016
Early Warnings
Concert Previews
Recommended Events
Venues
Features
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
March 01, 2017
Music
|
Music Feature
Private Stock is a one-stop hip-hop shop
This fast-growing Chicago collective puts relationships first—and provides its rappers with beats, studio space, management, and more.
By
Leor Galil
@imLeor
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
In the wee hours of August 9, 2016, beat maker and engineer Ivan "Ikon" Pryor left Fort Knox, a huge Old Irving Park building that houses a labyrinth of rehearsal spaces and recording studios, to buy Red Bull with a friend…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
Private Stock is a one-stop hip-hop shop
On
Dead Planet
Hollow Earth travel deeper into the cold reaches of space
Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra through John Adams’s dramatic
Scheherazade.2
Young Chicago jazz trio Four Letter Words blend melancholia and turbulence
Solo drone project Mind Over Mirrors becomes a five-way collaboration
Beer and Metal: At the mercy of the Beast
Iowa City's Solid Attitude plays at Permanent and the Multi Kulti tomorrow
Chicago musicians speak up about the Affordable Care Act
Jerry Butler: Soul Survivor
Chicago musicians speak up about the Affordable Care Act
ShowYouSuck builds on his omnivorous hip-hop with a free-form TV show
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown tours the U.S. for the first time in more than 40 years
Chicago rapper-producer Ibn Inglor has a sound built to fill a downtown theater
Popular Events
Recommended
Early Warnings (Music)
Soundboard
18+
Necks
@ Constellation
March 1-2, 8:30 p.m.
New Early Warnings (Music)
Early Warnings (Music)
All Ages
Pitchfork Music Festival with LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, Solange, and more
@ Union Park
July 14-16, 12 p.m.
New Early Warnings (Music)
Early Warnings (Music)
Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Dawes
@ Huntington Bank Pavilion
Mon., June 12, 7:30 p.m.
More »
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation