Back from hiatus unscathed, the Poison Arrows drop their first album since 2010 

In the seven years Gossip Wolf has covered local music (that's 63 wolf years!), it's become clear that bands returning from hiatus often disappoint their old fans. Who hasn't gotten a case of the reunion blues from a former fave? Luckily, local trio the Poison Arrows have bucked the curse. The band returned in 2015, and since then this wolf has seen them drop some major ordnance live. On Friday April, 28, they released their first full-length since 2010, No Known Note (via File 13, the label run by guitarist Justin Sinkovich). Former Reader staffer Miles Raymer has written that the Poison Arrows "trace the edges of the free-floating dread that will come to stand for America's postmillennial years," and the new album maintains those dark vibes with guests including Brian Case of Facs, Tony Lazzara of Bloodiest, and Scott McCloud of Girls Against Boys. On Saturday, May 6, the Poison Arrows play the Hideout with Facs and Matchess.

Drag City has already reissued two LPs of far-out 70s and 80s material by rediscovered Florida glam-rock weirdo Frederick Michael St. Jude, and at 3 PM on Wednesday, May 10, the label throws a party at Soccer Club Club to celebrate a St. Jude archival EP called Almost Lost. Drag City released it last week in partnership with Neil Hamburger's label, Million Dollar Performances. Hamburger (or his alter ego, Gregg Turkington) will host the festivities, which include a screening of Here Am I, a new short documentary on St. Jude directed by Major Entertainer Mike H, aka Mike Hickey. That night at Lincoln Hall, Hamburger and Hickey will perform their comedy.

For years Dark Matter Coffee has collaborated with musicians, usually releasing a special roast in conjunction with a cassette or CD, and last week it dropped a doozy: Squaredancing, which comes with a double seven-inch of the same name by Chicago house hero Derrick Carter. It's available at the Mothership (738 N. Western). v



