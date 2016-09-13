Beat Kitchen hosts a panel to confront sexual harassment in music 

On Saturday, September 17, local domestic-violence nonprofits Between Friends and Rape Victim Advocates present a panel on sexual harassment in the music scene called Our Music My Body. Organizers hope to encourage people in the scene to confront sexism and harassment on their own. The panelists are Sleater-Kinney singer-guitarist Corin Tucker, Bandcamp editor Jes Skolnik, For the People Artists Collective cofounder Monica Trinidad, and freelancer and Tribune columnist Britt Julious; Kate Grube of Kittyhawk moderates. The free, all-ages panel starts at 3 PM at Beat Kitchen.

Gossip Wolf considers No Index a local label to watch—since launching this year, it's released tasty avant-weirdo jams from El Is a Sound of Joy, Sapropelic Pycnic, and Spires That in the Sunset Rise with Michael Zerang. On Sunday, September 18, No Index releases two stunners by acts that perform at the Hideout that night: the not particularly restful ASMR from improvisers Barn Duet (aka Wei Zhongle members Rob Jacobs and Phillip Sudderberg) and Upheaval by Flak (aka Jake Lingan), which features washes of gaseous, gorgeous electronic drone. Also on the bill are Good Willsmith's Max Allison (aka Mukqs) and a trio of Ben Baker Billington, Mark Shippy, and Daniel Wyche.

<a href="http://noindex.bandcamp.com/album/asmr">ASMR by Barn Duet</a>

<a href="http://noindex.bandcamp.com/album/upheaval">Upheaval by Flak</a>

Ever stay at a party till 6 AM and still want to keep dancing? Well, Pilsen's 606 Records has just the thing: this weekend it hosts 24x24, a free 24-hour event where 24 local DJs will spin vinyl for an hour apiece! Nu-house producer Big Once kicks it off at noon on Saturday, September 17, and Shazam Bangles of Boogie Munsters closes it out with an 11 AM set on Sunday. A portion of proceeds from the store's sales during 24x24 (everything is 20 percent off) benefit Lumpen Radio, which will stream the event online. Famed Exit doorman Steve Silver will provide security from 1 AM to 6 AM, so be on your best behavior during the graveyard shift. v

