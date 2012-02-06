Switch to the
May 21, 1992
Arts & Culture
|
Travel
Ottawa, IL
These Parts
By
Peter Friederici
Ottawa is a little over an hour southwest of Chicago via interstates 55 and 80. The best approach is to leave I-80 at route 71 and follow that road southwest into town; at the intersection with route 6 you can see on…
