February 09, 2017 Movies | Movie Review

Oscar-nominated short films that arrive in Chicago this week 

Reader critics consider the year’s animated, documentary, and live-action nominees.

click to enlarge Blind Vaysha

Blind Vaysha

Tools

ANIMATION According to the online bookmakers, the odds-on favorite to win this year's Oscar for best animated short film is Alan Barillaro's Piper (6 min.), an adorable frolic in which a baby sandpiper discovers the ocean as a source of food and…

full article »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation