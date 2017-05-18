May 18, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

On their strong new album Song of the Rose, Arbouretum explore rebirth in turbulent times 

By
click to enlarge Arbouretum

Arbouretum

courtesy the artist

RArbouretum, Brokeback

Sat 5/27, 9 PM, Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, $12

Dave Heumann, front man for Baltimore’s long-running Arbouretum, isn’t shy about reaching toward the profound while addressing transformation on the recent Song of the Rose (Thrill Jockey). The elegantly lumbering opening track, “Call Upon the Fire,” announces a need to break free of atrophy and wipe the slate clean, burning something down in order to start over: “Unfolding in the black of night / What’s ruined is restored,” Heumann sings, melding melodic shapes redolent of British folk tradition with a biting hard-rock attack a la Steeleye Span. The idea of renewal comes into relief on “Absolution Song,” revealing a consistent theme that’s continued on “Dirt Trails” (“Let the water run / Until it comes out clear”). Rather than conjuring biblical imagery, Heumann taps into the medieval, using a flinty, hard-nosed attack to add muscle, grit, and desperation. His resourceful band occasionally veer into more ethereal terrain, but the leader’s voice always grounds their performances. Arbouretum’s sound and approach may seem out of step with current tastes, but they’ve remained one of the best, most overlooked rock bands in this country for nearly a decade.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Early Warnings (Music)
    Arbouretum, Brokeback @ Schubas

    • Sat., May 27, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

05.18.17
Michael Zerang & Spires That in the Sunset Rise, Matchess
Music
Michael Zerang & Spires That in the Sunset Rise, Matchess Constellation
May 18
Jambinai, Imelda Marcos, Naga
Music
Jambinai, Imelda Marcos, Naga Empty Bottle
May 18
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation