September 07, 1995

On Stage: Jim Schneider tries again 

"I woke up one morning and the creative urge was gone," director Jim Schneider says, explaining why he dropped out of theater a year and a half ago. "I just reached a burn-out point." The critics had savaged his last show, Cyclops,…

