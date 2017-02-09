February 09, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

On My Foolish Heart intimate guitarist Ralph Towner summons a subdued sweetness 

By
click to enlarge Ralph Towner

Ralph Towner

Marc Mennigmann

RRalph Towner

Sun 2/19, 8 PM, Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln, $25, $20 in advance

In the liner notes to the new My Foolish Heart (ECM), Ralph Towner recalls how hearing pianist Bill Evans’s 1961 recording of Victor Young’s ballad launched him on a quest to achieve something similarly reverent. As a sideman with the Paul Winter Consort, a member of the jazz and world-fusion ensemble Oregon, and a recording artist for the ECM label for 45 years, Towner has found many ways to evoke dimensions of introspection, yearning, and mystery. The crystalline production and vanishing quietness of early ECM recordings might as well have been tailored especially for his lyrical melodies, gently swinging rhythms, and gnomic improvisations on piano, brass, and acoustic guitars. Towner has always made his most intimate music with 12-string and classical guitars, and that’s all he plays on My Foolish Heart—and all he’ll play tonight. The titular song is treated with a subdued sweetness that suggests he remembers impetuous love more fondly than Evans did.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Ralph Towner

    Recommended Soundboard
    Ralph Towner @ Martyrs'

    • Sun., Feb. 19, 8 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

02.09.17
Darren Johnston & Tim Daisy
Music
Darren Johnston & Tim Daisy Elastic
February 09
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies
Music
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies Beat Kitchen
February 09
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation