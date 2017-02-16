February 16, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

On his gripping new solo album, progressive jazz drummer Jamire Williams flouts expectations 

Jamire Williams

RJamire Williams, Junius Paul

Fri 2/24, 8:30 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, $10, 18+

Drummer Jamire Williams spent time in New York in the aughts, working with high-level bandleaders like Robert Glasper and Herbie Hancock and pursuing an R&B-informed vision of jazz. These days he lives in Los Angeles, making music that routinely flouts expectations of what a jazz drummer should be. He was a key part of Jeff Parker’s fantastic groove-oriented 2016 album The New Breed (International Anthem), deftly interweaving acoustic and electronic beats with appealingly off-kilter propulsion, but you can really hear what he’s about on his recent solo effort ///// Effectual (Leaving), where the crisp snap of his playing hits hard. On some tracks concise grooves are buffeted by spasming accents and sly displacements; “Dos au Soleil” homes in on a rolling groove with a blown-out kick drum and a brightly pinging cymbal, while “In Retrospect” complements Williams’s ferocious playing with sharply deployed electronics—in this case a droning synth interrupted by dive-bombing tones. In some ways the album feels like a clinic, but Williams delivers enough variety and sense of scale to keep it from getting there. The record closes with “Collaborate With God,” a tender gem made with Frank Ocean cohort Chassol.   v

