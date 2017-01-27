January 27, 2017 Music | Music Calendar

Share

On Brokenlegged, Sinai Vessel front man Caleb Cordres wants a view from both sides of the aisle 

By
click to enlarge Sinai Vessel

Sinai Vessel

Daniel White

RSinai Vessel, Ratboys, Options, Close Kept

Fri 2/3, 10:30 PM, Subterranean, 2011 W. North, $8, 17+

In a recent interview with radio program cum music site the Alternative, Sinai Vessel founder and front man Caleb Cordes said his band’s brand-new full-length, Brokenlegged (Tiny Engines), is “about living with a new awareness and how that can alienate you from having contact with people who don’t have the same awareness.” Cordes, who’s written songs about falling out of step with evangelical Christendom, is speaking from a fairly liberal perspective, though in these divided times perhaps one of the few things that folks on different sides of the ideological divide can relate to is the use of language; alt-right brand manager Richard Spencer speaks with a similar tone to describe the “red pill” moment when he became a new-age white supremacist. But the similarities between Spencer and Cordes’s emo band end right there—as do the similarities between Spencer and a vast majority of the planet. Cordes’s clean, uncompromisingly earnest vocals evoke empathy for those who face persecution. On the plaintive yet exultant “Dogs” Cordes applies the language of Judeo-Christian religion to scenarios where faith is used to wall off those it’s meant to embrace, delivering the words with the care that everyone deserves.

More Music Calendar »

Tags: , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • 17+
    Sinai Vessel, Ratboys, Options, Close Kept @ Subterranean

    • Fri., Feb. 3, 10:30 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Agenda Teaser

01.27.17
The Magic Flute
Performing Arts
The Magic Flute Civic Opera House
December 10
D.R.A.M., River Tiber, Nebu Kiniza
Music
D.R.A.M., River Tiber, Nebu Kiniza Metro
January 27
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation