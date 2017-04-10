April 10, 2017 Arts & Culture | On Culture

Coming soon to a community near you: A right-wing local government conspiracy 

Director Paul Traynor’s New Trier: Tip of the Spear is about more than a suburban high school.

By

Tools

Thanks to the subversive power of YouTube, you can now watch New Trier: Tip of the Spear—the documentary the North Shore radical right tried to shut down—on your computer. Director and narrator Paul Traynor gallops deep into the weeds in his…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended Agenda
    #AiWeiwei @ Museum of Contemporary Photography, Columbia College

    • 4/13-7/2

  • Recommended Reader Events Agenda Free
    Chicago Reader Book Swap @ Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music

    • Thu 4/13, 6-9 PM

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater)
    Martha Kelly @ North Bar

    • Mon 4/10-Tue 4/11: 8 PM $18, $15 in advance
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation