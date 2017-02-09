February 09, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

New Mexico trio Lone Piñon celebrate the folk sounds of northern Mexico and the American southwest 

By
click to enlarge Lone Piñon

Lone Piñon

WENDY JOHNSON

RLone Piñon

Wed 2/22, 8:30 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln, free, all-ages

The members of this Santa Fe trio have channeled a relatively broad array of musical interests into the traditional folk of northern Mexico and the American southwest. Only Noah Martinez—who doubles on the upright bass and its mammoth Mexican six-string cousin the guitarrón—is of Mexican lineage. He grew up in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque on a diet of norteño, ranchera, and the music of the Onda Chicana movement, and has undoubtedly helped familiarize his bandmates with those traditions. Fiddler and accordionist Jordan Wax hails from Missouri, where he grew up playing the music of the Ozarks, while guitarist Greg Glassman followed an interest in banjo music to Morocco, where he played with Gnawa musicians. The trio’s wide-ranging performances on both last year’s self-released Trio Nuevomexico and their assured follow-up, Días Felices (due in May from LM Duplication, the label operated by Jeremy Barnes and Heather Trost of a Hawk and a Hacksaw), are characterized more by passionate enthusiasm than by rigorous purity, but Lone Piñon are clearly still exploring, and there’s no missing the fact that they deliver a boisterous good time. This is their Chicago debut.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Lone Piñon

    Recommended Soundboard All Ages Free
    Lone Piñon @ Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music

    • Wed., Feb. 22, 8:30 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

02.09.17
Darren Johnston & Tim Daisy
Music
Darren Johnston & Tim Daisy Elastic
February 09
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies
Music
Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies Beat Kitchen
February 09
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation