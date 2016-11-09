Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
People Issue 2016
Early Warnings
Concert Previews
Recommended Events
Venues
Features
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
November 09, 2016
Music
|
Music Feature
Mykele Deville unpacks blackness for the basement-show set
This restless rapper, poet, and actor has helped bridge cultural and racial divides in Chicago’s DIY scene on his way to bigger stages.
By
Lee V. Gaines
@leevgaines
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
This August, rapper and actor Mykele Deville dreamed about his dead grandmother. It was the night after her funeral in South Carolina, and he was asleep in the car with his family on their 11-hour drive back to Chicago. Surrounded by…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
Jason Molina's long dark blues
Stephanie Smith of Varsity on the best way to discover the Hold Steady
Kneebody blend rhythmic muscularity and lyric tenderness on their new album
Anti-Hero
The improvisational Boxhead Ensemble return to the scene of their first soundtrack triumph
Local indie hip-hop label Closed Sessions took a gamble in 2016 that paid off
Beer and Metal: At the mercy of the Beast
Some advice for Chance the Rapper when he meets with Governor Rauner
How do record stores get such great used vinyl?
Chicago rapper-producer Ibn Inglor has a sound built to fill a downtown theater
England’s Stile Antico are peerless purveyors of Renaissance polyphonic music
Young Chicago jazz trio Four Letter Words blend melancholia and turbulence
Malian kora player Ballake Sissoko and French cellist Vincent Segal bridge disparate music traditions
A pioneer of minimalist lo-fi synth music, John Bender has emerged from obscurity
Popular Events
18+
Ween
@ Aragon Ballroom
Recommended
Soundboard
Octo Octa, Lady Blacktronika, Sold
@ Smart Bar
Early Warnings (Music)
18+
Jeff Bradshaw, Algebra Blessett
@ The Promontory
More »
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation