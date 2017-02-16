February 16, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Montreal producer Tiga honors techno’s history while ignoring its status quo 

By
click to enlarge Tiga

Tiga

Courtesy the artist

RTiga, Harry Cross

Fri 2/24, 10 PM, Smart Bar, 3730 N. Clark, $20, $15 in advance

Electronic producer and songwriter Tiga helped build Montreal’s techno scene, though he’s not one to confine his own music to that genre’s rigid pulse. On his third full-length, last year’s No Fantasy Required (Counter), Tiga delights in skin-crawling electroclash synths (“Bugatti”), sumptuous disco flair (“Tell Me a Secret”), and hiccupping acid (“Planet E”). He’s chameleonic in his pop sensibilities when he smoothes out his percussion’s hard edges, sets instrumentals at their quietest, and sings in contemplative, hushed tones. The title track and “Blondes Have More Fun,” which bookend No Fantasy Required, are the kind of atmospheric, slow-building numbers that lure people onto the dance floor as if drawn by a magnet. And anyone yearning for the return of LCD Soundsystem’s cheeky hits should turn on “3 Rules,” a twisting, percussive-heavy track rife with inside jokes that feel specific to Tiga’s world and will likely get a chuckle out of someone who pays close attention to astrological signs.   v

