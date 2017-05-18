May 18, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Miami rapper Smokepurpp drags hip-hop into the sunlight 

By
click to enlarge Smokepurpp

Smokepurpp

courtesy the artist

RSmokepurpp, Sonny Digital, Stupid Genius, Isaiah G, Duffle Bag Buru

Sat 5/27, 6 PM, Portage Theater, 4050 N. Milwaukee, $17-$60, all-ages

Smokepurpp is part of a class of young Florida rappers who’ve dragged hip-hop into the blistering sun to bake without sunscreen. Born in Chicago and raised in the Miami area, Smokepurpp has absorbed one of Chief Keef’s greatest lessons: there’s nothing wrong with ignoring hip-hop’s strict verse structure if it means you’re making music that feels alive. Smokepurpp skimps on bars, often half-forming his words as though he’s just woken up from a nap and is hazy about what’s coming out of his mouth. As keen as he is to fly in the face of convention by emphasizing melody—he mostly sings his way through the dreamlike “Glock in my Benz”—he flaunts his rap skills too. On the 2016 single “6 Ringz” Smokepurpp spits out his lines like they’ve got a bad aftertaste, feeding off the energy of a nasty, blown-out bass that threatens to leave a burn. Interscope imprint Alamo Records, which has taken a shine to Florida’s young rising rappers, signed Smokepurpp earlier this year; his Deadstar mixtape is due to drop any day now.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Early Warnings (Music) All Ages
    Smokepurpp, Sonny Digital, Stupid Genius, Isaiah G, Duffle Bad Buku @ Portage Theater

    • Sat., May 27, 6 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Agenda Teaser

05.18.17
Michael Zerang & Spires That in the Sunset Rise, Matchess
Music
Michael Zerang & Spires That in the Sunset Rise, Matchess Constellation
May 18
Jambinai, Imelda Marcos, Naga
Music
Jambinai, Imelda Marcos, Naga Empty Bottle
May 18
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation