February 22, 2017 Arts & Culture | Art Review

The MCA’s Merce Cunningham retrospective spotlights the art of collaboration 

“Merce Cunninghman: Common Time” considers one of the 20th century’s most significant choreographers.

By
click to enlarge A composite image of Merce Cunningham pieces: (interior) Merce Cunningham Dance Company performing Anniversary Event during the exhibition of Olafur Eliasson’s The Weather Project at Tate Modern in London, November 2003; a screen shot of Décor for Scramble (1967) on Event for Television, 1977.

A composite image of Merce Cunningham pieces: (interior) Merce Cunningham Dance Company performing Anniversary Event during the exhibition of Olafur Eliasson’s The Weather Project at Tate Modern in London, November 2003; a screen shot of Décor for Scramble (1967) on Event for Television, 1977.

Frank Stella/Artists Rights Society (ARS)/Courtesy WNET-TV New York Archives

Tools

You'd never mistake Merce Cunningham for a traditionalist. A tap dancer growing up, the striking, hollow-faced innovator of postmodern movement is credited with creating some of the most influential and radical dance-theater works of the mid to late 20th century. He did…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) New Review (Theater and Comedy)
    Peerless @ Den Theatre

    • Through 3/11: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Mon 2/20 and 3/6, 7:30 PM; Sat 3/11, 3 PM $20

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) New Review (Theater and Comedy)
    Love's Labor's Lost @ Chicago Shakespeare Theater

    • Through 3/26: Wed 1 and 7:30 PM, Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 2 and 6:30 PM, Tue 7:30 PM; also Thu 3/23, 1 PM $58-$88

  • Recommended Agenda Closing (Theater and Galleries)
    City of Ideas: Architects’ Voices and Visions @ Chicago Design Museum

More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation