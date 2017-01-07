January 10, 2017 Music | Gossip Wolf

A day of pro-choice activism culminates in a #ShoutYourAbortion fund-raiser at Gman Tavern 

Plus: Grün Wasser and New Canyons push their recent releases at the Empty Bottle, and the Vinyl Emergency podcast celebrates its first birthday.

click to enlarge A protester's sign at a rally in the Loop to support legal abortion on December 1, 2015 - @DANEYVILLA/TWITTER
  • A protester's sign at a rally in the Loop to support legal abortion on December 1, 2015
On Sunday, January 15, pro-choice activists and women's health advocates will convene a March for Abortion Rights across the street from Federal Plaza at Dearborn and Jackson, as a counter to the March for Life that's meeting in the plaza the same day. That night, abortion-rights witness movement #ShoutYourAbortion will throw a fund-raiser at Gman Tavern hosted by comedian Sarah "Squirm" Sherman and featuring DJs such as Rabble Rabble's Matt Ciarleglio and Absolutely Not keyboardist Madison Moore. Organizers will raffle off prizes from Sideshow Gallery, home-goods and jewelery designer Leah Ball, local label Eye Vybe Records, and others.

Gossip Wolf accidentally filled in "2016" on January's rent check—maybe because there's still so much music to catch up on from late last year! At the Empty Bottle on Tuesday, January 17, locals Grün Wasser and New Canyons open for LA bedroom goth act Drab Majesty, and both have recent releases. Grün Wasser dropped Nein/9 on Maximum Pelt in November, and it's full of beguiling industrial dance a la the Knife. Last week, synth-gaze faves New Canyons self-released an EP featuring single "Never Found" and remixes from the likes of engineer and musician Sanford Parker and synth jammer Wesley Groves (aka Lightpolite).

Last year Chicago writer and publicist Jim Hanke launched the podcast Vinyl Emergency, which features musicians, promoters, and writers talking about records—the debut episode went live January 15, 2015. To celebrate the podcast's first anniversary, Hanke is taking over Pinwheel Records for a live taping on Saturday, January 14. The episode will feature Braid singer-guitarists Bob Nanna and Chris Broach, who'll also perform an acoustic duo set; afterward Modern Vinyl will record an episode of its podcast. The free event begins at 7 PM, and you can register in advance at bit.ly/ve_pod.  v

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.

