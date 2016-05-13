May 19, 2016 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

TimeLine Theatre goes to Tiananmen Square 

Chimerica searches for the story behind a memorialized protester—and a truer account of U.S.-Chinese relations.

By
chimerica_1a203-900.jpg

Tools

"Oh fuck, what is he doing?" —Joe Schofield, in Chimerica On June 5, 1989, a lean young Chinese man in a white shirt and dark pants stepped in front of a column of military tanks at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, where they'd been…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater) Free
    Late Late Breakfast's 3.5 Year Punniversary @ Hideout

    • Sat 9/3, 2 PM

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater)
    Clickhole Writers Present Amazing: A Live Show @ Hideout

    • Sat 9/3, 7 PM $10

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater)
    Chicago Fringe Festival @ various locations

    • 8/31-9/11: times vary $10
More »
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation