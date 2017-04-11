Milos Forman's 1965 comedy of love and disillusionment, about a young girl (Hana Brejchova) who mistakes a night with a traveling jazz musician for the beginning of a beautiful relationship. Forman's great talent lies in his ability to slip sharply satirical observations into a softly naturalistic format; he makes fun of his characters' shortcomings but never gives in to parody or caricature. Ivan Passer contributed to the screenplay; the photography is by Miroslav Ondricek. In Czech with subtitles. 88 min.