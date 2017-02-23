Longtime collaborators and young Chicago rap heroes G Herbo and Lil Bibby make their live debut 

Chicago rappers G Herbo and Lil Bibby have collaborated for as long as local rap fans have been sifting through the dregs of the Internet looking for their material, for as long as Drake has been using their names as chess pieces to further his own credibility, and for as long as it’s taken the first wave of drill think pieces to evaporate (and with it the ability to grasp the idea that drill is more than a vehicle for samples of gunshots). As teenagers on the come up, Bibby and Herbo (then known as Lil Herb) proved to be two of the best rappers to emerge from drill. Now as young adults, aged 22 and 21 respectively, they’ve individually carved out impressive careers by approaching drill’s blood fetish with empathy—Herbo in particular has become one of Chicago’s best songwriters. Late last year Bibby let it slip that he and Herbo are working on a full-length collaborative release, No Limitations, which should drop later this year. A couple tracks have leaked so far, and the coiled bounce of “Blackin Out” showcases the ability of both MCs to balance street-rap intensity with something approaching clean pop hooks. If you’re looking to explore Bibby and Herbo’s past collaborations, start with Heir Apparents, a lengthy 2013 compilation mixtape assembled by DJ L and Fake Shore Drive, the latter of which presents tonight’s show as part of its ongoing series with Red Bull Sound Select. (Full disclosure: until last month I hosted a Chicago-centric show for Red Bull Music Academy’s international radio station.) v