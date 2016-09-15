September 15, 2016 Movies | Movie Review

London Road turns a community’s response to murder into a brilliant musical 

Britain’s National Theatre delivers a screen version of its acclaimed show drawn from real-life interviews.

By
click to enlarge London Road

London Road

Tools

Late in 2006, a truck driver named Steve Wright was arrested in Ipswich, a river town in Suffolk, England, for the murders of five prostitutes who had offered themselves to men along the town's London Road, near a newly built sports stadium…

full article »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation